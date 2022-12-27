StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.83. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.33.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinedigm

About Cinedigm

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 303,665 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cinedigm by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 56,826 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.