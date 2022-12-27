StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Cinedigm Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.83. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.33.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter.
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.
