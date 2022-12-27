StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Price Performance
FORD opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $11.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.78.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
Further Reading
