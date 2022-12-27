StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $4.72.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 3rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.94). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.