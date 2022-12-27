StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Price Performance

Shares of HZN stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.59. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Horizon Global by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Horizon Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Horizon Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.