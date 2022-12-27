StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Trading Up 2.2 %
Neonode stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.99 million, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.13. Neonode has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $9.68.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 98.90% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neonode (NEON)
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.