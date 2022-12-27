StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Trading Up 2.2 %

Neonode stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.99 million, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.13. Neonode has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 98.90% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode

About Neonode

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Neonode by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neonode during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Neonode by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neonode by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.