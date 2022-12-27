StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $0.28 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.