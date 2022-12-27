StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $0.28 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

About Arcadia Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

