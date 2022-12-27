StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Shares of PDEX stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.91. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the second quarter worth about $168,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

