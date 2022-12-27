StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Performance
Shares of PDEX stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.91. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $26.50.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 16.75%.
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
