StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PROV stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $99.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.47. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Provident Financial had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in Provident Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 705,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

