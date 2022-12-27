StockNews.com Lowers Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of HASI opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $54.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 107.91%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Richard J. Osborne bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,734.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,028,832.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,734.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 33,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Stories

