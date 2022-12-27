StockNews.com Upgrades Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UHS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.13.

NYSE:UHS opened at $140.76 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.50.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

