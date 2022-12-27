Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Upgraded by Raymond James to Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$13.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$13.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SPB. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.30.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$11.05 on Friday. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$9.44 and a one year high of C$13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$560.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.5347162 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

