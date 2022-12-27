sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $52.17 million and $24.63 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 52,220,280 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

