Sweat Economy (SWEAT) One Day Volume Hits $1.24 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $37.72 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,994,787,182 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,595,560,389 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

