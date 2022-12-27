Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.09

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 54980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Swire Pacific Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.