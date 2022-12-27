Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,643 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,077,000 after purchasing an additional 423,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 470,937 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,166 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $50.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.