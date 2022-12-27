Syscoin (SYS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.90 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Syscoin has a market cap of $77.27 million and $1.90 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000617 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,687.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.60 or 0.00608827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00255982 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00039785 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 750,740,595 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

