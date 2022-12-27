Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Trading Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $4.32.
Taitron Components Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%.
Institutional Trading of Taitron Components
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taitron Components (TAIT)
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.