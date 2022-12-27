Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

Taitron Components Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%.

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

About Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

