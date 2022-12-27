TAL Education Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 14,285 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 49% compared to the average volume of 9,596 call options.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

TAL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 444,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,773,331. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CICC Research raised TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

