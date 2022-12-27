TAL Education Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TALGet Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 14,285 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 49% compared to the average volume of 9,596 call options.

TAL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 444,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,773,331. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

TAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CICC Research raised TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

