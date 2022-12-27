TAL Education Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 14,285 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 49% compared to the average volume of 9,596 call options.
TAL Education Group Stock Performance
TAL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 444,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,773,331. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
