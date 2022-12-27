Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded up C$0.27 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.48. 2,097,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,797,962. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.28 and a 52 week high of C$6.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.43.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$329.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.1699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TVE has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.68.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

