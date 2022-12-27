Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $41.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 0.89. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $155.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.24). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $759,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $382,778,000 after buying an additional 347,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,904,000 after buying an additional 137,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,317,000 after buying an additional 59,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

