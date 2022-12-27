TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.153 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE TSI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,045. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82.

Institutional Trading of TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.