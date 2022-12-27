TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (TSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of TSI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,045. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82.
About TCW Strategic Income Fund
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
