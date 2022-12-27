TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (TSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,045. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,974 shares during the period. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.