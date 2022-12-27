Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

TX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Grupo Santander lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ternium in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TX stock opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ternium has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.92). Ternium had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ternium by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Ternium by 137.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ternium by 16.8% during the second quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 61,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ternium during the second quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ternium by 14.3% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 68,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

