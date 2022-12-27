Terra Classic Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.03 Billion (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $309.95 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008173 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00026764 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004605 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002419 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000853 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007600 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000052 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,872,328,010,416 coins and its circulating supply is 5,972,488,566,734 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
