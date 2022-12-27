TerraClassicUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $219.10 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $219.10 million and approximately $61.26 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00069654 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00055014 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000997 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008016 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001675 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022836 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004099 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000208 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,498,016 coins and its circulating supply is 9,803,601,939 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
