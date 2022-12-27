TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $63.93 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $212.93 million and $63.93 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00069548 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00055164 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001007 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008058 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001702 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022673 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004121 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000209 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,492,258 coins and its circulating supply is 9,803,594,035 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
