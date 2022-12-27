The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. Declares Annual Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:CEE)

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2387 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CEE opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $27.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEE. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

