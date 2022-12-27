The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,349 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE TJX opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89. The company has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $81.17.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.