Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $207.15 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $207.15 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00069546 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00054874 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008113 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001703 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023051 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004156 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000130 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
