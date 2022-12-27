Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $199.00 million and $3.33 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00068592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00054416 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00008010 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023678 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004139 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today.First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k.Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenuesTheta Fuel (TFUEL) is the operational token of the Theta protocol. TFUEL is used for on-chain operations like payments to Edge Node relayers for sharing a video stream, or for deploying or interacting with smart contracts. Relayers earn TFUEL for every video stream they relay to other users on the network. You can think of Theta Fuel as the “gas” of the protocol. There were 5 billion TFUEL at genesis of Theta blockchain, and the supply increases annually at a fixed percentage set at the protocol level. In December 2020, Theta Labs announced Theta 3.0, which introduces a new crypto-economics design for TFuel, in particular, the concept of TFuel staking and burning. This will greatly expand the capacity and use cases of the network and maximize the utility value of TFuel.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

