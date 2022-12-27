Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $199.00 million and $3.33 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00068592 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00054416 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001005 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00008010 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001703 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023678 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000249 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004139 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000130 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.