Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Announces $17.25 Dividend

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 17.25 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance
Third Coast Bancshares stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.46. 91 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,924. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $249.76 million and a PE ratio of 22.24. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $26.91.
Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 3.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on TCBX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.
About Third Coast Bancshares
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
