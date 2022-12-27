Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Announces $17.25 Dividend

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 17.25 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

Third Coast Bancshares stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.46. 91 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,924. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $249.76 million and a PE ratio of 22.24. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 3.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCBX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Third Coast Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.