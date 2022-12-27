Thunder Brawl (THB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $75,031.32

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $75,031.32 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 73.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.03457273 USD and is down -11.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $67,000.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

