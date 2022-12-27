TI Trust Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TI Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of TI Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $183.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,006. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $229.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.14.

