Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

TF stock opened at C$7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$593.70 million and a PE ratio of 13.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.92. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of C$6.87 and a 52 week high of C$9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 147.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TF. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.96 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

