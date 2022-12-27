Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $130.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $112.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.58. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.22.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toro by 336.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Toro by 13.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,499,000 after purchasing an additional 642,703 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,218,000 after purchasing an additional 575,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Toro by 17.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,862,000 after purchasing an additional 476,439 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.