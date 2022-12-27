Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Total Energy Services Trading Down 0.8 %

TOT stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,736. The company has a market cap of C$356.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$9.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$207.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$200.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Total Energy Services will post 1.4217233 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Total Energy Services

TOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 129,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.97 per share, with a total value of C$903,613.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,667 shares in the company, valued at C$1,050,766.72. In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 129,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.97 per share, with a total value of C$903,613.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,667 shares in the company, valued at C$1,050,766.72. Also, Senior Officer Ashley Desiree Ting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.68, for a total value of C$43,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$158,557.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 463,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,619 and have sold 47,052 shares valued at $421,707.

About Total Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.