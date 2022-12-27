TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.68

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.68 and last traded at $63.65, with a volume of 2049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Cowen cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $165.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

