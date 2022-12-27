Traders Purchase Large Volume of Wix.com Call Options (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 9,541 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 501% compared to the average daily volume of 1,587 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter valued at $3,537,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth about $2,895,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 18.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 243,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 37,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

WIX stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.78. 28,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,972. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $163.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.15. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The firm had revenue of $345.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WIX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

