Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,560 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,939. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.36.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

