Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 117.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

SYK stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,083. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.84.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.