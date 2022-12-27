Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $411,326,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,991,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,464,000 after acquiring an additional 53,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.40. 903,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,339,788. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $50.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

