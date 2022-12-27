Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Trex in the third quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Trex by 24.6% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 816.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth about $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Performance

TREX stock opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $137.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREX. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Trex to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.06.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

