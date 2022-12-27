Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Trinity Capital Trading Up 2.1 %
TRIN traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,877. The firm has a market cap of $418.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.51. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.39 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 290.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 154,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 888.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 153,823 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 35.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 87,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after buying an additional 75,498 shares during the last quarter. 26.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently issued reports on TRIN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna downgraded Trinity Capital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Trinity Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.
