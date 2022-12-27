Tsfg LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tsfg LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $254.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.89 and its 200 day moving average is $242.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

