Tsfg LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Tsfg LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWS stock opened at $105.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

