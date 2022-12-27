Tsfg LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.82. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $107.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

