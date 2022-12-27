Tsfg LLC Has $287,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 209.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 606,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,616,000 after purchasing an additional 410,636 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 70.7% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $167.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

