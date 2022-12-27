Tsfg LLC Purchases 55,145 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1,689.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 1.1% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tsfg LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,494,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPHQ opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

