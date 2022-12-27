Tsfg LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Tsfg LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average of $86.62. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.44 and a 1 year high of $108.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.