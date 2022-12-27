Tsfg LLC Sells 2,547 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $129,076,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,060,000 after buying an additional 1,697,625 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average is $73.27. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.